By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 19 When Tanner Martin, 17,
developed excruciating back pain last year, he was sure he
needed an X-ray to find out what was wrong. So was his mother,
who worried that the pain might indicate a serious injury that
could cause permanent disability.
But Konnie Martin was no ordinary parent. As chief executive
officer of San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center in Alamosa,
Colorado, she is at the center of an experiment, known as
value-based insurance, that could transform American healthcare.
One of the central features of a value-based system is a
financial "stick." If patients insist on medical procedures that
science shows to be ineffective or unnecessary, they'll have to
pay for all or most of the cost.
In Tanner's case, when he and his mother went to the medical
center, they were invited to watch a short video first. The best
approach to back pain like Tanner's, it explained, is
stretching, strength-building and physical therapy; X-rays and
MRIs, according to rigorous studies, are unlikely to make a
difference. If they insisted on the X-ray, they would have to
pay $300 on top of the basic cost.
They passed on the imaging, knowing they could change their
minds if Tanner's condition worsened. After three weeks of
therapy, his back was as good as new.
"My assumption was that a back injury was always severe,
needing intervention," Martin said. "I was very misinformed
about the need for imaging."
The additional cost when patients choose procedures that
research shows are unlikely to help their condition is a key
element of San Luis Valley's two-year experiment in value-based
insurance, the premise of which is that a mix of financial
carrots and sticks can steer patients toward medical services
that will help them and away from ineffective or unnecessary
ones.
Healthcare policy wonks have been studying value-based
insurance for a decade. For some consumer groups, the concept
raises concerns over whether it will deter people from treatment
when certain procedures are needed. But the idea has gained
momentum since the passage of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law, which includes provisions to control
healthcare spending that now tops $2.7 trillion a year in the
United States. About one-third of that is attributed to wasteful
or ineffective care.
Among the provisions is one that allows state Medicaid
programs to adopt value-based designs, as two, in Michigan and
South Carolina, have. At least one private insurance plan sold
in an "Obamacare" marketplace has done so as well.
.
In addition, Obama's Affordable Care Act encourages doctors
and hospitals to form Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs),
which are paid more under the Medicare program for older
Americans if they control costs while also providing quality
care. Some 4 million Medicare enrollees are now in one of the
nation's nearly 500 ACOs, and private insurance plans are
adopting them as well. Medicare now penalizes hospitals if a
patient is re-admitted for the same condition within 30 days.
Advocates of value-based insurance say that while focusing
on the "supply side" - hospitals and doctors - is a good start,
healthcare spending reforms must also involve the "demand" side:
patients.
"A belief that supply-side-only programs will be the answer
to all our problems is crazy," said Dr. Mark Fendrick, director
of the University of Michigan's Center for Value-Based Insurance
Design and professor of internal medicine.
For one thing, they say, patients who know they're on the
hook for care that won't benefit them are less likely to badger
their providers.
"If someone goes to the doctor and really wants antibiotics
for a cold or an MRI for back pain, it can take more time to
talk him out of it than to order it," said Dr. David Downs,
medical director of Engaged Public, the Denver research and
consulting firm that designed the San Luis Valley study.
Starting in 2014, Engaged Public will scrutinize the two
years of data from San Luis Valley to see what effects the novel
plan had on healthcare costs and outcomes.
The success of value-based insurance's disincentives is far
from assured and has some worried over the extent to which
procedures would be considered off-limits.
"We have reservations about financial obstacles that might
keep patients from getting care they need," said Joyce Dubow,
senior healthcare reform director at AARP, the research and
lobbying group formerly known as the American Association of
Retired Persons.
AARP is a partner in Choosing Wisely, a program in which
medical specialty groups identify procedures - more than 200 so
far - that do not benefit patients, according to rigorous
scientific evidence. The list is a benchmark for discouraged
procedures in value-based insurance plans.
"We don't want people getting medical procedures they don't
need," Dubow said, "but we don't see Choosing Wisely as a
vehicle for benefit design. Many of the items on the list are
equivocal and not 'never' procedures."
Proponents say they do not impose financial disincentives
when the benefits of a procedure are subject to debate, as is
the case with screening mammograms. And doctors can use their
judgment on when a procedure makes sense. While CT imaging for
an uncomplicated headache is not necessary, says the American
College of Radiology, it can be used for patients with
particular medical histories.
Value-based insurance can also pose issues of perceived
fairness. Employers have hesitated to introduce the program for
fear that "employees will be upset if medical services they
think they need come with additional costs, but their
colleagues' (treatments) do not," said Downs, as when an X-ray
for a broken leg is covered but one for back pain is not.
AN UNWELCOME SURPRISE
The very idea that some diagnostic tests and treatments
might not help patients comes as a shock to many Americans.
The Choosing Wisely message is difficult to convey to the
many patients who "think that when it comes to medical care
newer is better and more is better," said Dr. Yul Ejnes of Brown
University's Alpert Medical School. "So when patients have more
skin in the game (in terms of cost), they're more likely to ask,
do I really need this?"
San Luis Valley Health is self-insured, and the experiment
involves only its 725 covered employees and dependents.
The experiment puts medical services in green and red
"buckets." Green is for procedures that should be encouraged
because they are cheap and effective, like vaccines. Red is for
expensive ones that, research shows, are usually unnecessary,
ineffective or even harmful. They include endoscopy for
heartburn, surgery for enlarged prostate and the imaging tests
that Konnie Martin's son declined.
Engaged Public President Chris Adams had been turned down
numerous times by insurers and employers who said consumers
would not understand value-based designs with financial
disincentives. "It's hard, educating people that there are
unneeded, ineffective medical procedures," he said.
In 2003, Adams tried to interest a small Colorado insurance
company in offering policies that use financial carrots and
sticks to steer patients to high-value care. "They said, you
can't explain this to consumers," he recalled. "A healthcare
policy wonk would love it, but consumers won't understand it."
The San Luis Valley experiment, which runs through the end
of 2013, may indicate whether the idea's time has come.
Two years ago, Lee Alsbaugh-LeSueur was taking a fistful of
pills every day - anti-depressants, medication for sleep apnea,
drugs for chronic pain. But with the decision aids that go with
the red-bucket program, she learned about other options. Eating
a healthier diet and exercising more helped her sleep better,
which lifted her depression.
"After 20 years as a nurse, I thought I knew everything,"
said Alsbaugh-LeSueur. "But obviously, I don't." She tapered off
the meds, which have side effects, is feeling better and is
incurring lower medical costs.
OBAMACARE AS CATALYST
As additional provisions of Obamacare take hold starting in
2014, more patients are likely to have value-based plans,
experts say.
Under the 2010 law, employer-based insurance must cover at
least 60 percent of medical costs. As a result, high-deductible
policies, which have become very popular with employers because
they require families to pay five-figure medical bills before
insurance pays a penny, may well fall short, said analyst Sam
Glick of management consultants Oliver Wyman, part of Marsh &
McLennan.
"Employers can't keep shifting costs, or they won't have a
qualified health plan," he said, and that may push more to try
value-based insurance.
One appeal to employers: Value-based insurance design can be
a scalpel, not a sledgehammer like high-deductible policies.
With the latter, said Mike Thompson, a benefits expert at
PricewaterhouseCoopers, "employees use fewer medical
services, but many of these services are necessary. Value-based
insurance design can get the incentives right."
Obamacare also gives states more room to experiment with
Medicaid, the joint federal-state healthcare program for the
poor. Over the summer the administration issued a final rule
allowing states to incorporate significantly more financial
carrots and sticks in their Medicaid plans, and they can require
patients to shoulder the highest co-pays for procedures on the
Choosing Wisely lists, said Michigan's Fendrick.
"Our goal," he said, "is enrolling every American in
value-based insurance."