(Adds details from press call)
Nov 26 Open enrollment for the second year of
Obamacare individual health coverage brought in 462,125 people
who chose their health plans in its first week, nearly half of
whom were first-time customers, the U.S. government said on
Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has set a
goal of 9 million people for 2015 individual plans. This new
coverage was introduced in 2014 for the first time as part of
President Barack Obama's national healthcare law, often called
Obamacare.
After fixing the technology issues that last year
contributed to a rocky start for enrollment in the program, more
than 7 million people were enrolled in 2014 plans.
"It's still early and we have a long way to go, but we're
off to a solid start," Secretary Sylvia Burwell said during a
press conference to discuss the first week's data for the 2015
enrollment period that opened on Nov. 15.
Of the 462,125 people who selected one of the health plans
sold on Healthcare.gov, 52 percent were individuals who had
enrolled in a 2014 plans. The balance were new customers,
including people in Oregon and Nevada who are using the
federally run exchange for the first time.
The federal exchange covers 35 states and the remaining
states and Washington D.C. run their own exchanges and release
their data separately. Oregon and Nevada moved their customers
to Healthcare.gov because of technology problems.
Enrollment for 2015 coverage closes on Feb. 15 and current
customers who do not actively sign up again by Dec. 15 will be
automatically re-enrolled.
Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, the website experienced no
outages and its peak number of concurrent users was 55,000, HHS
said. The site was built to withstand 250,000 concurrent users
based on the government's expectation for 9 million people to
seek coverage for 2015.
Healthcare.gov had 3,741,725 unique users and 1,032,129
applications were submitted, the agency said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)