APRIL 9 Insurers and doctors are testing a way
to pay for healthcare that has been more common in the corporate
suite than the emergency room - paying for better performance,
betting it is the key to controlling runaway costs.
Both private insurance plans and Medicare plans in hundreds
of locations around the country are using incentives to try to
cut healthcare spending and still keep Americans healthy.
After a few years of pilot programs and studies, companies
as large as Intel Corp. are offering these plans to
employees this year. They believe the programs' tenets -
eliminating unneeded tests and following best practices for
prescriptions and care - will work.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, Humana Group, Cigna
Corp. and others are compensating medical providers if
they meet targets in areas such as cancer screening or managing
diabetics' cholesterol levels. While robust data is still scant,
a study published last year in the Journal of American Medical
Association showed these plans - called Accountable Care
Organizations (ACOs) - can produce savings of 5 percent to 10
percent, which are typically shared between the provider and
insurer.
Much of the Affordable Care Act kicks in next year, which
has increased the pressure on insurers and providers to provide
more services while cutting healthcare costs, which are now 17
percent of the U.S. economy, up from 13 percent in 2000.
Insurers say they will double the number of members in plans
based on incentives for care in the next few years.
PRIVATE AND GOVERNMENT PLANS
Large employers, which provide about half of Americans with
healthcare plans, are adding these accountable care
organizations and other coordinated care initiatives on top of
other benefits that focus on prevention. For instance, they are
charging smokers more and monitoring employees' health.
About 13 percent of them will have ACOs or similar
quality-based contracts with providers by the end of 2014, and
29 percent expect to in the next five years, according to a
recent Towers Watson/National Business Group On Health survey.
The U.S. government has several standardized models for ACOs
for Medicare, which provides benefits for 50 million Americans,
and has so far approved more than 250 ACOs.
In addition to trying to lower costs for individual and
small group customers, insurers are creating the plans to hold
onto large company business. Healthcare spending cuts and the
Affordable Care Act have hit insurers with new taxes and
mandatory services while also limiting profits.
"For many of them, that's how they see themselves surviving
this transition. They'll have a major role in helping systems
improve their care as one of their business lines in addition to
insurance, or just paying claims," said Dr. Elliott Fisher, a
health policy expert at Dartmouth University's medical school
who worked on the study and with the Brookings Institute
designed several ACO pilot programs in the private sector.
The plans are just starting, so it is not clear whether all
the different designs set up by companies, hospitals and private
insurers will produce the savings seen in the more regimented
JAMA study, which was based on preset parameters.
"Everyone is rushing to change to a different model, but the
results aren't in yet. So when you say what's the success of
ACOs to date, the real honest answer is premature," said Dr.
Phil Polakoff, a senior managing director in FTI Consulting's
corporate finance group.
"TRENDING IN RIGHT DIRECTION"
One of the new programs is in Kentucky. Norton Healthcare,
the state's largest hospital system, and Humana Inc., also based
there, started an ACO several years ago for their employees as a
pilot that it decided to renew this year. Norton aimed to cut
what it spent sending its employees to other caregivers.
While neither company provided data on savings to them,
saying it was too early for a full analysis of the claims,
Humana said its program was "trending in the right direction."
Intel Corp. started its first ACO in January for
employees and their families at its Rio Rancho, New Mexico,
semiconductor plant. After savings from wellness and prevention
initiatives slowed, it wanted to control spending, particularly
for its sickest members, who account for about 20 percent of the
company's $500 million annual healthcare spending.
Intel's plan includes full coverage of drugs for chronic
conditions such as asthma and hypertension and preventive
services. Beyond that, it pays more or less depending on how the
plan provider, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, meets targets
for providing same-day access to care, low cost and patient
satisfaction, among other criteria.
Consumer advocates say the focus on quality and improved
care is good for patients, but if ACOs limit access to care they
could backfire.
"What we would want to ensure is happening is that people
have access to the care they need and that all of the
appropriate providers are engaged," said Kim Bailey, research
director for Families USA in Washington, D.C.
CUTTING COSTS
The JAMA study was based on eight years of data at 10
institutions that took part in the Medicare Physician Group
Practice Demonstration pilot and showed that coordinated care
cut medical spending by 5 percent to 10 percent. The biggest
savings were in lower hospital readmissions and in acute care
among people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.
The federal government says its Medicare ACO plans could
save up to $940 million over four years. It set 33 measures
related to patient safety, preventive health services, at-risk
populations and patient experience.
Insurers say they are seeing financial benefits. Aetna Inc
, for instance, said hospital admissions have dropped by
up to 45 percent in a small Medicare Advantage program - private
insurance for seniors - it ran in Maine.
UnitedHealth aims to more than double by 2017 its
pay-for-performance medicine, to $50 billion, from $20 billion
now.
"Measuring the impact on patients of the commercials ACOs is
something we are all interested in doing," Fisher said. "The
plans themselves are pretty confident they are doing both -
improving care and lowering costs."