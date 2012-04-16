WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. officials on Monday
cited two health insurers for excessive premium increases, under
consumer protection rules of President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law that could soon be nullified by the Supreme Court.
The Department of Health and Human Services called on
Assurant Inc's Time Insurance Co and Bedford Park,
Illinois-based United Security Life and Health Insurance Co to
either offer rebates to customers in six states or rescind
premium hikes ranging up to 24 percent.
"Assurant Health is committed to setting premium rates at a
level that will allow us to continue to serve the needs of our
customers. We maintain our recent rate filings are actuarially
justified and appropriate," Assurant spokeswoman Susan Burkee
said in a statement.
United Security had no immediate comment.
The recently announced rate hikes affect about 60,000
individual and small group insurance customers in Arizona,
Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming.
The healthcare reform law, the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act, or ACA, faces a potential make-or-break
Supreme Court ruling and repeated Republican election-year calls
for its repeal.
"These increases are unreasonable for enrollees of these
plans," said Gary Cohen, oversight director at the health
department's Center for Consumer Information and Insurance
Oversight.
The reform law requires insurers to justify premium
increases of more than 10 percent but does not provide the
government with authority to rescind those found excessive or
unreasonable.
Cohen said the rate changes also failed to meet federal
standards requiring health insurers to devote at least 80
percent of higher premium revenues to healthcare services. But
Assurant said its companies set their insurance rates in order
to meet the requirement.
The ACA, which does not come into full force until 2014, is
intended mainly as a measure to extend health coverage to more
than 30 million uninsured Americans. But the legislation also
includes a range of consumer protections and measures to improve
care while reducing healthcare costs.
Twenty-six states and an independent business group have
asked the high court to overturn the healthcare law on grounds
that it oversteps the authority of the federal government. A
ruling, which could overturn the law in part or in whole, is
expected by the end of June.
The administration found that Time Insurance's rate hikes in
five states were based on unreasonable assumptions by the
company. Officials went further with United Security, saying a
newly announced premium increase in Arizona was unreasonable and
that the company had not even tried to justify it.
(Reporting By David Morgan; editing by Carol Bishopric)