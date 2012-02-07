BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences secures debt financing with CRG
* Biodelivery Sciences International - entered into a senior credit facility with affiliates of CRG LP to retire existing credit facility
Feb 7 A senior advisor to the breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure has resigned in the wake of a public outcry over the group's decision to cut funding to Planned Parenthood, which provides birth control and abortion services.
Karen Handel, a Republican who once ran for governor of Georgia on a platform calling for defunding of Planned Parenthood, has stepped down from her role at the top U.S. breast cancer charity, the organization confirmed on Tuesday.
An uproar among Komen supporters led the group to reverse its decision on Friday. (Reporting By David Morgan)
* Biodelivery Sciences International - entered into a senior credit facility with affiliates of CRG LP to retire existing credit facility
* Novartis drug Zykadia receives FDA priority review for first-line use in patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC
* Obalon Therapeutics Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results