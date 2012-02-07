Feb 7 A senior advisor to the breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure has resigned in the wake of a public outcry over the group's decision to cut funding to Planned Parenthood, which provides birth control and abortion services.

Karen Handel, a Republican who once ran for governor of Georgia on a platform calling for defunding of Planned Parenthood, has stepped down from her role at the top U.S. breast cancer charity, the organization confirmed on Tuesday.

An uproar among Komen supporters led the group to reverse its decision on Friday. (Reporting By David Morgan)