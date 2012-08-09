(Adds details from statement, Planned Parenthood reaction)
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 8 Susan G. Komen for the Cure
founder Nancy G. Brinker plans to leave her CEO position as part
of a leadership change but will stay on in a management role at
the charity, which was embroiled in an abortion-related funding
controversy earlier this year.
Komen, in announcing the move on Wednesday, also said that
President Liz Thompson would leave the organization in September
and board members Brenda Lauderback and Linda Law would step
down.
The shakeup comes after the world's biggest breast cancer
charity provoked uproar earlier this year over its decision to
cut funding for Planned Parenthood, a provider of birth control,
abortion and other women's health services.
Komen, which supports Planned Parenthood's efforts to
provide access to breast-cancer screening, later reversed that
decision and said it would restore the funding.
The initial move to cut Planned Parenthood's funding became
public in late January, prompting some Komen supporters to
complain the group was bowing to political pressure from
anti-abortion groups. Within a few days, the charity reversed
course.
"Our mission is clear and consistent, and will never change,
regardless of the controversy earlier this year," Brinker said.
"We are doing everything in our power to ensure that women have
access to quality cancer care and the support that they need, as
we seek answers through cutting-edge research.
A few of Komen's flagship "Race for the Cure" fundraising
events failed to meet targets after the controversy, and several
of the group's leaders stepped down earlier this year.
Brinker, who founded the organization in 1982, two years
after her sister, Susan G. Komen, died of breast cancer, will
"move to a new management role focusing on revenue creation,
strategy and global growth," the group said in a statement. It
said she would assume that role once a search for a new senior
executive was completed.
Brinker, whose dying sister had asked her to promise to end
breast cancer, has been the face of the organization and became
CEO in 2009.
"Three years into that role, and 32 years after my promise
to my sister to end breast cancer, I want now to focus on Susan
G. Komen's global mission and raising resources to bring our
promise to women all around the world," Brinker said. She will
be chairwoman of the Komen Board Executive Committee.
Thompson joined Komen in 2008 and has been president since
2010. Lauderback has been on the board since 2008 and Law has
been on the board since 2009, according to Komen.
Planned Parenthood Federation of America responded to the
shakeup by saying it was pleased with its partnership with
Komen, and that Brinker, Thompson and the Komen foundation have
helped elevate the importance of breast cancer detection and
prevention.
"We are proud to continue this work together," Planned
Parenthood President Cecile Richards said.
In the past 30 years, Komen has spent more than $740 million
on breast cancer research and $1.3 billion on community programs
to fund screenings, education and support for breast cancer
patients, Komen said.
