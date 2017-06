NEW YORK Jan 30 Three of the biggest makers of diabetes treatments, Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co, were named in a class action lawsuit about price fixing filed by a group of patients.

The suit, filed in a federal court in Massachusetts, says that the companies during the past five years have simultaneously hiked the price of insulin by over 150 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Sandra Maler)