WASHINGTON May 22 The Trump administration and U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Monday told a federal court they have not yet decided on how to proceed in a major case that could end cost-sharing subsidies paid to insurers that are vital to the functioning of the Obamacare healthcare law.

In a joint filing submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the administration and Republican lawmakers that had previously challenged the payments asked for more time to consider their options. The Republican-led Congress is working on legislation to repeal and replace the 2010 measure, officially known as the Affordable Care Act.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)