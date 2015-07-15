NEW YORK, July 15 Marilyn Tavenner, former top
U.S. health insurer regulator, will be the next leader of the
insurance industry lobbying group America's Health Insurance
Plans, the group said on Wednesday.
Tavenner was Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, a division of the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services, and left the agency in February. Before that
she was the Virginia secretary of health and human services.
In addition to the Medicare and Medicaid programs, Tavenner
was responsible for the individual insurance created under the
national healthcare reform law, often called Obamacare. She was
confirmed by the Senate in May of 2013 and oversaw the troubled
rollout of Healthcare.gov.
Earlier this month, the White House named Andy Slavitt, the
acting administrator of CMS, to the position on a permanent
basis.
The AHIP job opened up when longtime president, Karen
Ignagni, decided to step down to run New York's Emblem Health.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)