WASHINGTON Nov 29 The website at the center of President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms will be down for an extended period overnight on Friday as the government pushes to complete upgrades by a Nov. 30 deadline, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said.

The website, HealthCare.gov, will be down from 9 p.m. EST on Friday until 8 a.m. EST on Saturday, CMS said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)