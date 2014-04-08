By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, April 8
WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. administration has
not determined whether it has legal authority to delay
Obamacare's individual mandate, which requires most Americans to
enroll in health insurance or pay a tax penalty, a senior
Treasury official said on Tuesday.
Mark Iwry, senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew,
told U.S. lawmakers the administration sees no reason for delay
given that the law allows for exemptions and provides financial
assistance for those unable to afford health coverage on their
own. He said the provision also underpins reforms that protect
sick people from discriminatory market practices.
"If we don't believe that it is appropriate to be delaying
that provision ... then we don't reach the question of whether
we have legal authority," Iwry said in testimony before the
Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee's Health
subcommittee.
The administration has delayed numerous segments of the 2010
law known as Obamacare during four years of implementation and
continues to face speculation about possible new postponements
for provisions, including the individual mandate.
Iwry's testimony provided the most detailed evidence to date
that the administration was not moving toward delay.
Republicans have called repeatedly for a delay in the
individual mandate since last summer, when the White House gave
employers extra time to comply with a sister provision that
requires midsize businesses with at least 50 full-time workers
to offer health coverage to their employees or pay a penalty.
Administration officials have consistently rejected the idea
of postponing the individual penalty, describing the employer
mandate delay as a response to employers who said they needed
more time to meet the law's requirements.
Hoping to turn the topic into a campaign issue in November's
election battle for Congress, Republicans have pressed officials
to learn whether the administration could delay the provision
under the law, if it chose to do so. The individual mandate is
one of the most unpopular provisions of a law that is unpopular
with large numbers of voters.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act requires the
government to penalize individuals who violate the law. The
administration has delayed the enforcement of other provisions
required by the law, including one that bans insurance policies
that offer substandard benefits.
"The American people still have not been given an adequate
answer about questions of fairness. We understand the mandate on
businesses is costly and that is why you gave big business a
break. But why is it fair to not give the same break to
individual Americans and their families?" said Representative
Kevin Brady of Texas, the Health panel's Republican chairman.
Brady asked Iwry more than half a dozen times to clarify
whether the Treasury Department has analyzed the question of
legal authority or reached a decision on whether it can take
action.
"That is a question that we don't reach because we do not
believe that we have any cause to," Iwry said.
The administration official said he would seek further
guidance from Treasury's legal staff and report back.
The exchange between Brady and Iwry puzzled the panel's
senior Democrat, Representative Jim McDermott of Washington.
"You decide, is there something we should do to make this
thing work, and then you look to see if you have authority to do
that, is that a fair shortcut to the answer?" McDermott asked
the Treasury official.
"Mr. McDermott, I'm in general agreement with the way you're
approaching this," Iwry replied.
Under the healthcare law, President Barack Obama's signature
domestic policy achievement, most Americans who do not enroll in
health coverage for this year will pay a penalty when they file
their 2014 income tax returns next year.
Iwry said a delay is unnecessary partly because the penalty
phases in over three years. It rises from the greater of $95 per
adult or 1 percent of family income for 2014 to $695 per adult
or 2.5 percent of income for 2016.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)