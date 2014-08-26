BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces proposed class action lawsuit
* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals and class action filing
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The Obama administration on Tuesday named the head of Connecticut's state health exchange to oversee the federal Obamacare marketplace, which provides subsidized private health insurance to consumers in 36 states. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals and class action filing
* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results