By Donna Owens
BALTIMORE, July 21 The prime contractor hired to
build Maryland's flawed health exchange website will pay $45
million to the state and federal governments to avoid legal
action over its performance, the state's attorney general said
on Tuesday.
Maryland's health exchange program made national headlines
last year when the state had one of the worst sign-up rates for
state-run exchanges set up under President Barack Obama's
Affordable Care Act.
Noridian Healthcare Solutions LLC has agreed to pay $20
million up front and an additional $25 million in annual
installments of $5 million over five years, state officials
said.
The payments represent a recovery of 61 percent of the total
paid to the company for the failed website development and
launch in 2013.
"This company never delivered on what it promised, and, as a
result, tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted, and
thousands of Marylanders suffered delays and frustration,"
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement.
"This settlement sends a message that the performance was
unacceptable, and that those responsible will be held
accountable," he said.
The agreement, which is subject to regulatory approvals,
will lead to the recovery of funds for both Maryland and the
federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which
provided significant funding to develop the exchange.
It was not immediately clear how the $45 million would be
split between Maryland and the federal government.
Given the constraints on Noridian Healthcare Solutions'
finances, officials said it was highly unlikely Maryland would
have recouped a higher settlement amount from the company even
if a larger judgment was obtained through litigation.
Noridian Healthcare Solutions' parent company, Noridian
Mutual Insurance Co, has agreed to guarantee at least $40
million of the settlement payment. The settlement agreement also
releases Maryland from all contractual obligations with Noridian
Healthcare Solutions.
Investigation of claims against other companies involved in
the development and implementation of the Maryland exchange is
continuing.
Noridian could not immediately be reached for comment on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Donna Owens; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric
Beech)