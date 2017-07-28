FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCain says time for Republicans, Democrats to 'start fresh' on healthcare
Featured
July 28, 2017 / 4:25 PM / in a day

McCain says time for Republicans, Democrats to 'start fresh' on healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, who bucked Republican leadership to help quash a healthcare measure in an overnight vote, said on Friday it was time for Republicans and Democrats to work together for a fresh start on healthcare reform.

"Our inability to address the pressing health care needs of the American people with meaningful and lasting reform is inexcusable," he said in a statement. "The vote last night presents the Senate with an opportunity to start fresh."

"It is now time to return to regular order with input from all of our members – Republicans and Democrats – and bring a bill to the floor of the Senate for amendment and debate." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

