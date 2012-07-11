* Poor go to ER at twice the rate of privately insured
* Findings point to challenges providing regular healthcare
* 1 in 10 Medicaid patients seek routine care in ER
(Adds reaction from experts)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, July 11 Most people covered by U.S.
government health insurance for the poor visit hospital
emergency rooms for perceived emergencies, not for routine care,
much like those with private insurance, according to a study
released on Wednesday.
Researchers said the study helps dispel the notion that poor
patients are clogging hospitals for routine treatment - for a
bad cold, for example - that others receive at lower cost in a
clinic or at a doctor's office.
Patients on Medicaid - the insurance program for low-income
people financed by federal and state governments - do visit
emergency rooms at twice the rate of privately insured patients,
said the study by the non-partisan Center for Studying Health
Systems, reflecting ongoing challenges in finding alternative
care.
But, like others, they go for urgent complaints of injuries
and potentially serious problems like high fevers and breathing
trouble, especially in children, the study said.
One in 10 Medicaid patients used an emergency room for
non-urgent care, compared to about 1 in 14 for patients with
insurance through their employer or purchased on their own, the
study showed.
"If you picked a Medicaid recipient and a privately insured
patient out of an ED (emergency department) waiting room and
asked them both why they were there, the likelihood that they
described symptoms we would call non-urgent is pretty similar,"
said Emily Carrier, a researcher for the center.
The findings come after the U.S. Supreme Court recently
upheld President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul but allowed
states to opt out of the law's provision opening Medicaid to
more people.
Several state governors have already refused to implement
the law, including its Medicaid expansion. At the
same time, some states are seeking ways to cut Medicaid costs,
including discouraging unnecessary and costly emergency room use
in the face of ongoing budget crunches.
Julia Paradise, a Medicaid expert at the Kaiser Family
Foundation, said the center's study "sheds needed light on the
widespread misconception that Medicaid patients use emergency
departments for routine care far more than privately insured
people do."
ALTERNATIVES TO EMERGENCY ROOM
Researchers at the center combed government statistics from
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National
Center for Health Statistics for 2008 - the most recent data
available at the time.
While some patients in emergency rooms initially reported
serious symptoms, sometimes the diagnosis turned out to be
minor, according to the study, which was funded by the Robert
Wood Johnson Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at
improving U.S. health.
But Carrier, an emergency room physician, said it can be
very difficult for patients to gauge the severity of a problem,
especially when it comes to children and infants who cannot
easily describe their discomfort.
"This stuff is hard, as any one who has had a kid and tried
to figure out if they are really sick knows," she said.
Among Medicaid patients 12 and younger, more than half of
all visits were for injuries, serious breathing trouble and
common infections such as strep throat and bronchitis, the study
said.
Medicaid adults age 18 to 64 also used the emergency room,
most for a range of ailments from digestive issues to mental
disorders as well as injuries.
Obama's 2012 healthcare law aims to widen access to health
coverage, in part by expanding Medicaid in 2014 to insure more
low-income Americans. Medicaid would help them receive routine
medical care and avoid costly hospitals, proponents argue.
Nearly 46 out of 100 non-elderly Medicaid patients visited
the emergency room in 2008 compared to 24 out of 100 privately
insured patients, the study said. Researchers said it shows the
difficulty of providing alternatives to the emergency room.
"Many primary care offices cannot see patients quickly
enough to manage urgent problems or do not have the right
equipment at the practice," the study said.
Caroline Steinberg, a vice president at the American
Hospital Association, said the research does show how people
with chronic conditions who do not get adequate primary care can
find themselves at the emergency room with complications.
"Then you end up in the emergency department, and by the
time you get there you need to be there - and that could have
been prevented," she said.
About 58 million people are enrolled in Medicaid, including
seniors, according to a 2007 Kaiser Family Foundation estimate.
For a graphic, see: link.reuters.com/tew39s
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Fred Barbash and Todd
Eastham)