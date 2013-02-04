* Republican's move raises expectations that more will
follow
* Announcement part of proposed $63 billion budget
* Administration has reassured 'nervous' governors about
funding
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND, Feb 4 Ohio's Republican governor on
Monday endorsed the expansion of Medicaid under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law, raising expectations that
political opposition to the plan may be starting to thaw among
GOP leaders in so-called Red states.
Gov. John Kasich, the fifth Republican state governor to
support the Medicaid expansion, made his announcement as part of
a press briefing on his $63.3 billion 2014-15 budget proposal.
He emphasized that he is not a supporter of "Obamacare," but
believes the Medicaid plan "makes sense for the state of Ohio."
"Ohio taxpayer dollars are coming back to Ohio to support a
significant need we have," Kasich said. The state's Medicaid
program for the poor would be extended to about 366,000
uninsured Ohioans.
But Kasich also said that state officials stood ready to
repeal the expansion if the federal government were to alter the
reimbursement plan.
The decision by Kasich, a leading voice in Republican
politics, could encourage similar moves among more than a dozen
other state governors who are still considering whether to
embrace the Medicaid expansion.
It also follows new assurances that the Obama administration
will defend federal funding for the program in upcoming deficit
reduction talks with Congress.
"It's a great step forward," said U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who told reporters in
Washington that administration officials recently discussed
Medicaid funding in a conference call with Republican and
Democratic governors.
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act calls on
states to expand Medicaid to most Americans earning up to 133
percent of the poverty line. The expansion would revolutionize
the program, which in many states is now limited mainly to
children, pregnant women and the very old. Under the reform law,
Washington would fund more than 90 percent of the expansion.
Republican governors have balked at the plan's potential
impact on strained state budgets, fearing that Congress could
act to reduce funding in future years as lawmakers look for ways
to control the federal deficit.
BREAKING THE LOGJAM?
"The president has made it very clear that he understands
that this framework of payment is essential to giving governors
the confidence, that he would oppose any change in that
framework and that he intends to keep the deal," Sebelius said.
"That has given a number of folks who were understandably
nervous ... some real confidence," she added.
The Obama administration has taken other steps to make the
expansion more palatable, proposing rules that give states
greater flexibility to set charges for Medicaid beneficiaries
and removing from the deficit negotiating table proposals that
would have shifted costs onto states for coverage of people who
already receive Medicaid benefits.
Analysts say pressure on states from local healthcare
industries, combined with a new Republican interest in appealing
to minority voters in the wake of Obama's re-election, has also
nudged some governors toward acceptance.
"Gov. Kasich's decision will not only help hundreds of
thousands of Buckeyes, but it will also help to break the logjam
among Republican governors," said Ron Pollack of Families USA, a
Washington-based consumer healthcare advocacy group.
"We can expect other Republican governors to follow suit,"
Pollack added.
The Medicaid expansion is intended to bring 16 million
uninsured people into the $2.8 trillion U.S. healthcare system.
But many states, which would pay less than 10 percent of the
cost under the law, have balked at the potential budget impact
or rejected the prospect of participating in a new government
program.
Kasich joins more than 20 other U.S. governors, including
four other Republicans so far, in expanding Medicaid.
Since Obama's re-election, at least nine governors have
chosen to support the Medicaid expansion, including the
Republican governors of Arizona, Ohio, Nevada, New Mexico and
North Dakota. Five Republicans have chosen to oppose it.
Another 15 governors - 13 Republicans and two Democrats -
remain undecided, but experts say many are likely to reach
decisions in the coming weeks as they propose new budgets for
the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The Ohio Hospital Association supported the decision to
enhance Medicaid eligibility and "strengthen the healthcare
safety net for thousands of Ohio families," said OHA president
and CEO Mike Abrams.
The association said, however, it is "disappointed" that the
Kasich administration is also proposing cuts to patient care in
its state budget.