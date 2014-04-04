By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 4 Three million lower-income
Americans have enrolled in the Medicaid program for the poor so
far during the rollout of U.S. President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law, the administration announced on Friday.
That brings to more than 10 million the number of people who
have signed up for both public and private health coverage since
the Oct. 1 launch of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, known as Obamacare. This week, the White House announced
there were 7.1 million sign-ups as of March 31 for private
health plans through new electronic insurance marketplaces now
operating in all 50 states, a total that exceeded most
expectations.
Higher enrollment figures have given a boost to Obama and
his Democratic allies against Republicans and other critics of
healthcare reform by demonstrating stronger-than-expected demand
for the benefits available under the new law.
"The increase in Medicaid enrollments across the country is
encouraging," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius said in a government blog posting.
The latest data show for the first time actual enrollments
in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
from Oct. 1 through February 28 for 46 states that have reported
statistics to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
(HHS). Until now, HHS has been able to release only the number
of people who have qualified for coverage.
Friday's report did not specify the number of Americans who
have gained health coverage for the first time through
Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, which has been accepted in some
form by 26 states. Administration officials said they expect to
produce a breakdown in the coming weeks.
The current data includes people who qualify for Medicaid
programs that have existed for decades.
Medicaid enrollment has been brisker in states that are
expanding the program -- with a rate 8.3 percent higher than
before Oct. 1. States that have not expanded Medicaid have seen
enrollment rise by only 1.6 percent.
Medicaid, which is overseen by the federal government but
administered by states, has long provided health coverage to
only a fraction of America's poor. In many states, Medicaid
coverage is available largely to pregnant women and the severely
disabled. CHIP is a sister program of Medicaid designed
specifically for low-income children.
Obamacare calls for expanding Medicaid to all low-income
Americans earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty
level, which currently stands at $11,670 a year for an
individual and $23,850 for a family of four.
The law originally required all states to expand Medicaid.
But a landmark 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling made the decision
optional.
All told, the administration said 11.7 million people have
qualified for Medicaid and CHIP from Oct. 1 through February, up
from 8.9 million reported for January.
The administration arrived at the new tally by comparing
Medicaid and CHIP enrollments at the end of February with the
registrations before Oct. 1. During those five months,
enrollment for the 46 reporting states climbed to 61 million
from 58 million.
The deadline for acquiring private health insurance through
the Obamacare marketplaces expired on March 31. But under
Medicaid, people can apply for coverage at any time.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated
that 8 million people will sign up for Medicaid coverage under
the Obamacare expansion this year.
The CBO originally projected 7 million private enrollees by
this week's deadline, but scaled back its forecast to 6 million
after last autumn's botched launch of the federal marketplace
website, HealthCare.gov.
