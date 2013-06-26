By David Morgan
| June 26
June 26 Ohio's Republican governor, John Kasich,
is no fan of President Barack Obama's health reform law. But he
has become an unlikely proponent of one element of Obamacare -
expansion of Medicaid healthcare coverage for the poor - and he
has a warning for his fellow party members about the moral
consequences of blocking it.
"When you die and get to the meeting with St. Peter, he's
probably not going to ask you much about what you did about
keeping government small, but he's going to ask you what you did
for the poor. You'd better have a good answer," Kasich, a
Christian conservative, says he told one Ohio lawmaker last
week.
"I can't go any harder than that. I've got nothing left."
Most Republicans oppose Obama's Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act as a costly, ineffective and unnecessary
expansion of government. But some Republican governors, like
Arizona's Jan Brewer and Michigan's Rick Snyder, have broken
ranks to embrace the law's Medicaid expansion as a practical way
to help the poor while infusing their state budgets with
billions of dollars in federal funding to pay for it.
Kasich has gone further. His message of morality goes
straight to the Republican Party's allegiance to traditional
American values including charity, and should resonate with
religious conservatives within its influential Tea Party
faction.
"Those groups are important to the Republican Party these
days, and thus religious appeals may well help GOP governors win
approval from their colleagues in the legislature," said John
Green, political science professor at the University of Akron in
Ohio.
The visibly frustrated Ohio governor offers no evidence that
his fellow Republicans are responding to his comments. But
political analysts say moral arguments by Kasich and others
could eventually help them win over Republican lawmakers who
otherwise fear an electoral backlash for propping up part of
Obama's health reforms.
"They're trying to appeal to the more conservative side of
that community of primary voters," said Robert Blendon, who
tracks the politics of healthcare for the Harvard School of
Public Health.
"These state legislators are going to face primaries in less
than a year, and on the Republican side, many of the people who
turn out to vote will be very anti-Obamacare but also deeply
religious," he said.
In neighboring Michigan, Governor Snyder's voice breaks a
little when he talks about the potential human toll of not
expanding Medicaid to more residents.
"How are you going to feel if you have to go into an
emergency room?" he asked after fellow Republicans who control
the state Senate left for the summer last week without a vote.
"You'll walk in there, and see chair after chair of working poor
people - hard-working people - knowing that's their healthcare
system, when we could have given them a better answer."
MILLIONS MAY GET SHUT OUT
Allowing Medicaid to cover nearly everyone with incomes of
up to 133 percent of the federal poverty line is central to
Obama's goal of providing health insurance to millions of
uninsured Americans. On those terms, the effort is
failing: Almost a year after the U.S. Supreme Court gave each of
the 50 states the choice of opting out of the Medicaid
provision, only 23 have committed to expand, according to the
nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
As a result, more than 6.3 million people living below the
poverty line - $11,490 for an individual and $23,550 for a
family of four - are in danger of losing the opportunity to have
health coverage next year, according to a Reuters analysis of
data from states and the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan research
group. That's because they live either in 21 states, which have
failed to move forward with the Medicaid expansion on
ideological or financial grounds, or in six others that are
still debating the issue: Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, New
Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
The health reform law allows people with incomes at or above
the poverty line to purchase federally subsidized private
insurance through new online marketplaces in each state. But the
Supreme Court left the law with no provision for helping those
below the poverty line.
Analysts say Americans tend to believe falsely that most
poor people are covered by the current Medicaid program, which
was created in the 1960s and is jointly funded by states and the
federal governments with oversight from Washington. But Medicaid
covers only 29 percent of working-age people living below the
poverty line, according to the Urban Institute. In many states,
benefits are restricted to narrowly defined groups including
pregnant women, children and the severely disabled.
Arizona's Brewer raised hopes for the Medicaid expansion to
go forward in "red states" after overcoming opposition from her
own party members by calling a special legislative session and
threatening to veto other bills until lawmakers approved the
expansion.
Some states have sought to overcome impasses by striking
political agreements that would impose new costs on would-be
beneficiaries. But negotiations have not always borne fruit, and
the federal government has yet to approve any innovations. In
Michigan, Senate Republicans declined to vote on a compromise
measure that would require new Medicaid enrollees to pay 5
percent of their income on medical expenses, rising to 7 percent
after four years.
Other states have considered proposals to make the expansion
temporary or use federal Medicaid funds to purchase private
insurance plans that could require the poor to meet deductibles
and co-pays.
The Obama administration is leaving the door open for states
to reconsider their Medicaid position on a quarterly basis in
hopes that more will sign on.
2014 PROSPECTS SLIPPING
Meanwhile, Kasich and Snyder are struggling to make sure
healthcare benefits are available for more than 820,000 people
who live below the poverty line in their states - 474,000 in
Ohio and 350,000 in Michigan, according to state estimates.
But the prospects for coverage in 2014 are slipping. Ohio
lawmakers nixed Kasich's Medicaid expansion proposal from the
new state budget. Snyder says a decision for Michigan needs to
come within the next few weeks, but the state's Senate
Republican leader, Randy Richardville, has said lawmakers will
spend the summer reviewing the issue.
Kasich acknowledges that the Medicaid expansion may have to
wait but believes his message will get through. "I will not give
up this fight until we get this done, period, exclamation
point," he recently told reporters in a hallway briefing in
Columbus. "This is not a support of Obamacare. This is a support
of helping our communities, our healthcare systems - the poor,
the disabled, the addicted and the mentally ill."
The real change may come only after midterm elections for
Congress next year, as state leaders wait to see whether
Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and
gain control of the Senate.
"If Republicans get control of the Senate and the House,
they'll dramatically try to limit this bill. If they don't get
control, many of the states saying no to Medicaid will actually
start saying yes," said Harvard's Blendon.