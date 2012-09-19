WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Enrollment in Medicare
Advantage, the private insurance segment of the popular U.S.
healthcare program for the elderly, is expected to grow 11
percent next year while premiums remain steady, government
health officials said on W edn esday.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
estimated that 14.5 million people will enroll in Medicare
Advantage plans in 2013, based on insurance industry
expectations. That is up from 13.1 million people this year.
The average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is projected
to rise just $1.47 to $32.59, and officials said the basic
premium for Medicare's Part D prescription drug plan would hold
steady at around $30 a month.
The data, released as Medicare enters its annual enrollment
period, comes as President Barack Obama faces Republican
campaign accusations that his healthcare reform law will weaken
Medicare and raise coverage costs for seniors.
If the projected rise in Medicare Advantage enrollment does
occur next year, the percentage of Medicare beneficiaries
receiving main benefits through private plans would rise to
nearly 28 percent from about 25 percent today.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said
the latest data shows that the reform law's curbs on premium
rate increases and other regulations on private insurers has
made Medicare Advantage more accessible to the nearly 50 million
senior citizens and disabled Americans who are Medicare
beneficiaries.
"Since the law was enacted in 2010, average premiums have
gone down, enrollment has gone up, and new benefits and lower
drug costs continue to help millions of seniors and people with
disabilities," Sebelius said in a statement.
But the health insurance industry warned that Medicare
Advantage benefits could be at risk from the reform law, which
will tax insurers and reduce the level of government payments
that private plans receive.
"Given the size and scope of these cuts, Medicare
beneficiaries are likely to face higher costs and coverage
disruptions in the coming years," the industry group, America's
Health Insurance Plans, said in a statement.
Critics say government payments to Medicare Advantage plans
allow insurers to attract beneficiaries with taxpayer-subsidized
rates and benefits that could not be replicated in the private
market and cost far more than traditional Medicare.
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act would
reduce the rate of payments from as high as 200 percent of
traditional Medicare to a range of 95 percent to 115 percent.