WASHINGTON Nov 1 A coalition of hospitals sued
the U.S. government on Thursday, claiming that private auditors
hired to crack down on improper Medicare payments are denying
hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars in legal payments for
necessary care.
The lawsuit alleges auditors known as Recovery Audit
Contractors (RAC) forced hospitals to repay Medicare for the
cost of in-patient services by determining months and sometimes
years after the fact that beneficiaries should have been treated
as out-patients instead of being admitted.
The plaintiffs -- the American Hospital Association and four
institutions from Missouri, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- say
auditors in many cases do not deny the care is necessary but the
government still refuses to reimburse hospitals under the
Medicare program for out-patient service.
Filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, the suit charges
the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with
violating the law that governs the popular Medicare program for
the elderly and disabled as well as other statutes.
A spokesman for U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services said it is administration policy not to comment on
pending litigation.
The RAC audit program, established under the Bush
administration to curtail improper Medicare payments, has
collected $1.86 billion in overpayments from October 2009 to
March 2012, according to the court filing.