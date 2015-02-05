NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. health regulators on
Thursday approved Medicare coverage for lung cancer screening by
low-dose CT, the first time the government health insurance
program for the elderly and disabled will pay for such a program
of early detection in an effort to save lives.
The decision applies to Medicare beneficiaries aged 55-77
who are current smokers or who quit within the last 15 years,
and who racked up at least 30 "pack years." The latter is
possible if they smoked one pack a day for 30 years, for
instance, two packs a day for 15 or three packs a day for a
decade.
The coverage is effective immediately, the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services announced, and applies
nationwide.
In a statement, CMS chief medical officer Dr. Patrick Conway
called the decision to pay for a once-a-year screening "an
important new Medicare preventive benefit since lung cancer is
the third most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer
deaths in the United States."
The usually-incurable disease will kill about 158,000 people
in the U.S. this year, according to the American Cancer Society;
221,200 cases will be diagnosed.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley)