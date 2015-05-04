(Adds government official comments)
NEW YORK May 4 A U.S. government test program
with doctors and hospitals slowed healthcare spending in
Medicare coverage for the elderly and disabled by hundreds of
millions of dollars in 2012 and 2013 but savings were less in
the second year, a study released Monday said.
The Journal of the American Medical Association study looked
at beneficiaries in 32 Pioneer Accountable Care Organizations
(ACOs), in which hospitals and doctors follow 33 quality and
care standards for Medicare fee-for-service patients. In return
they can receive a portion of any healthcare savings back from
the government.
The rate of savings was 4 percent in the first year, or a
total of $212 million, and less than 1.5 percent, or $105
million in the second year. The savings are based on a
comparison against spending on beneficiaries in the traditional
Medicare fee-for-service program.
The program is part of the national healthcare reform law,
or the Affordable Care Act, which aims to cut national
healthcare spending through a variety of measures including more
preventive health services and the extension of insurance to
most people.
The program's decline in savings between the first and
second year could be due to the organizations grasping "the
low-hanging fruit", Dr. Lawrence Casalino of Weill Cornell
Medical College said in a JAMA editorial that accompanied the
study.
It suggests that either savings will always be smaller in
subsequent years or that it will take time for the organizations
to develop better processes that will lower costs in future
years, Casalino wrote.
Some aspects of the Pioneer program are being incorporated
into two new risk sharing care models that are being developed,
Patrick Conway, acting principal deputy administrator at the
Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, said during a press
briefing.
Some current ACO organizations are expected to move into
either the next Pioneer model or into the Medicare Shared
Savings Program, he said. Of the 32 ACOs that began in the
Pioneer program, 19 are still participating.
Conway said additional healthcare organizations have
expressed interest in both the existing and new programs.
