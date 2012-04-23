* Medicare trustees see insolvency in 2024
* Some assumptions may prove unrealistic
* GAO says project awarded mediocre plans
* Watchdog calls for project's cancellation
(Recasts with trustees report)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 23 Medicare, the U.S.
healthcare program for the elderly, should be able to stave off
insolvency for the next 12 years, depending on a number of
financial and political assumptions that may prove unrealistic,
officials and other experts said on Monday.
The annual report of the Medicare trustees predicted that
the program's key hospital trust fund will become exhausted in
2024, prompting Medicare to begin paying out only 87 percent of
scheduled hospital benefits to tens of millions of future
retirees and disabled beneficiaries.
With the fate of Medicare a hot-button election year issue
for the program's 49 million beneficiaries, the report is likely
to become fodder for Democrats and Republicans as they battle
for control of the White House and Congress.
The 2024 forecast is unchanged from a year ago and shows
that the deterioration of $549 billion-a-year program's finances
has not accelerated since 2010.
But the outlook is based on assumptions that may be
unlikely, including a scheduled 31 percent pay cut for doctors
in 2013, which Congress is almost certain to override.
The forecast also assumes that a deficit-reduction agreement
to slash Medicare spending by 2 percent a year can be sustained
over the coming decade and that the U.S. Supreme Court will not
overturn President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law in June.
The trustees also said Medicare is on an unsustainable path
over the long term that could cause expenditures to more than
double as a percentage of the U.S. economy, from 3.7 percent now
to 10.4 percent in 2086, under a worst-case scenario.
Officials said that even the most optimistic sections of the
report underscore the need for reform.
"The sooner the policymakers address these challenges, the
less disruptive the unavoidable adjustments will be ... and the
greater the likelihood that the solutions we adopt will be
balanced and equitable," said trustee Robert Reischauer.
Administration officials seized on the report as evidence
that Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act has
strengthened Medicare by encouraging efficiencies, combating
fraud and waste and eliminating unnecessary costs.
MEDICARE AND MEDIOCRE COVERAGE
"Medicare's in a much stronger position than it was a few
years ago, thanks to the Affordable Care Act," said Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who told reporters
that an estimated $200 billion in Medicare savings from reforms
had pushed the expected insolvency date back from 2016.
"This is an approach that will put Medicare on a stable
trajectory without eliminating the guaranteed benefits that
beneficiaries have counted on for decades or shifting tremendous
new costs onto seniors," she said.
But analysts said Medicare could be forced to begin paying
only partial hospital benefits earlier if assumptions about
physician pay, deficit reduction and the fate of reforms fail to
pan out.
"Medicare is in trouble," said Joseph Antos, an analyst at
the conservative American Enterprise Institute. "Are we really
holding the line? Absolutely not."
Earlier on Monday, a new report from the nonpartisan
Government Accountability Office raised new questions about
Medicare's ability to improve care delivery, reduce costs and
combat waste.
The GAO said Medicare is spending $8.3 billion on a test
project that is supposed to improve the quality of private
health coverage but has mainly rewarded mediocre insurance
plans.
The watchdog agency urged the administration to cancel the
Medicare Advantage quality bonus payment initiative, a
three-year project described as the largest-scale test to
improve Medicare services to date.
The administration defended the program as a necessary
effort to determine how best to improve quality and reduce costs
in Medicare Advantage, which provides about one-quarter of
Medicare beneficiaries with coverage from private insurers.
The demonstration project, designed to promote quality by
awarding performance bonuses to private insurers that offer
coverage through Medicare, was undertaken to test whether annual
quality improvements could be achieved more quickly than under
Obama's healthcare overhaul.
"We think this is a really important step," Sebelius said.
"At the end of 2014, it will have accomplished just what the
goal was, which is to give some financial incentives to those
plans that are improving quality results."
Medicare Advantage was adopted under George W. Bush as a way
to bring market efficiency to the sprawling government program.
Some of the largest providers of Medicare Advantage plans are
UnitedHealth Group and Humana Inc.
But Medicare Advantage has proved to be more expensive than
traditional Medicare.
Sebelius said that even with the costs of the quality test
program, the administration has been able to reduce the cost of
Medicare Advantage from 114 percent of the fee-for-service
program to 107 percent over the past two years.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek and M.D. Golan)