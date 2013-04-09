WASHINGTON, April 9 The nominee to lead a key
U.S. healthcare agency said on Tuesday that the agency was
investigating events surrounding a decision on Medicare
Advantage payment rates that sent shares of insurance companies
soaring.
Marilyn Tavenner was asked about last week's rate decision
at a Senate confirmation hearing by Iowa Senator Charles
Grassley, who has said the rate decision might have been leaked.
"We have initiated an internal review. And it will be
extensive," Tavenner said. "I've also asked that the Office of
the Inspector General be brought in on this issue as well."
Tavenner was nominated to become administrator of the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.