UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, March 10 The Obama administration on Monday told members of Congress that it will not finalize controversial changes to the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits program "at this time," following weeks of growing opposition to the proposals from a broad coalition of interests.
U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services(CMS) Administrator Marilyn Tavenner said in a letter to lawmakers that her agency will instead seek new input from stakeholders before advancing some or all of the changes "in future years." (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts