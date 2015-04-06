NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. government on Monday
said that payments to health insurers for 2016 Medicare
Advantage health plans for the elderly and disabled will
increase by 1.25 percent, a reflection of an expected growth in
health spending.
The announcement, by a division of the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services, comes after the U.S. government
proposed a 0.95 percent cut in payments to insurers in February.
More than 16 million people are enrolled in these plans, in
which healthcare benefits are managed by private insurers,
including UnitedHealth Group Inc, Humana Inc and
Aetna Inc.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)