UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said it planned to buy back shares worth up to $5 billion over the next couple of years.
The company said on Monday an internal reorganization in September had resulted in cash and cash equivalents of $9.3 billion, which would be used to fund the buyback and to repay debt.
Medtronic also raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $4.36 per share from $4.33, keeping the higher end unchanged at $4.40.
The revision reflects the benefit of a research and development tax credit.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $4.38 per share for the year ending April, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Medtronic shares were down 1 percent at $72.99 in afternoon trading on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SINGAPORE, April 11 Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the political tinderbox in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula added to uncertainty over the looming French vote, pushing nervous investors into safer assets such as the yen and Treasuries.