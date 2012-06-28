June 28 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said the health-care reforms in the federal Affordable Care Act remain a credit negative for not-for-profit U.S. hospitals despite the positive effects of expanding insurance coverage for uninsured patients.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Barack Obama's healthcare law on Thursday in an election-year triumph for him and fellow Democrats and a stinging setback for Republican opponents of the most sweeping overhaul of the unwieldy U.S. healthcare system in about a half century.

Moody's said this "should result in a material reduction in uncompensated care provided by not-for-profit hospitals."

But it added that will not offset "reimbursement pressures," which are heightened by the federal deficit and the targeting of Medicaid and Medicare for further cuts. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)