June 28 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
said the health-care reforms in the federal Affordable Care Act
remain a credit negative for not-for-profit U.S. hospitals
despite the positive effects of expanding insurance coverage for
uninsured patients.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Barack Obama's
healthcare law on Thursday. The decision marked an election-year
triumph for Obama and fellow Democrats and a stinging setback
for Republican opponents of the most sweeping overhaul of the
U.S. healthcare system in about a half century.
Moody's said this "should result in a material reduction in
uncompensated care provided by not-for-profit hospitals."
However, over the next 10 years, the federal government will
cut reimbursements to hospitals by more than $150 billion. A $14
billion cut is planned for one kind of aid for Medicaid, the
health plan for the poor, elderly and disabled.
This pressure on reimbursements, which is heightened by the
federal deficit, will not offset the benefits for the hospitals
who start getting paid to treat patients who now lack insurance,
Moody's said.
Both Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings
analyzed the new law's impact differently. Fitch said it likely
would benefit hospitals that now treat high numbers of uninsured
patients.
S&P focused on a different aspect of the top court's
decision, which found that Congress went too far in part of the
law that requires states to expand the government's Medicaid
program to many uninsured people.
"In our view, there is now a significant open question as to
whether any specific state will pursue Medicaid expansion and,
in some cases it may come down to a cost-benefit assessment of
the fiscal implications," the credit agency said.
"The court's decision could lead to greater variability in
state Medicaid program and cost structure, which we have
regularly incorporated into our analysis," it added.
Bob Kirby, a Fitch director, said there will be no change in
its ratings on healthcare issuers -- for-profit hospitals,
not-for-profit hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, drug
distributors, and device manufacturers - because they "already
incorporate an expectation of full implementation of the
Affordable Care Act."
However, the new law is expected to face continued
challenges, and its future could hinge on which party comes out
on top in the presidential and congressional elections.
"Focus now shifts to the outcome of the November 2012
elections, and we expect the Affordable Care Act will continue
to face significant legislative challenges," he said.
Increasing health insurance coverage will raise the number
of people who get care, and reduce the costs of caring for those
who do not. This should have "positive implications for the
healthcare industry's operating profile," he said.
But new fees, taxes, discounts, and Medicare reimbursement
reductions and reforms will dampen these benefits.
"For most industry participants, it is unclear if the
incremental revenue generated from increased utilization and
lower levels of uncompensated care will offset the potential
compression in margins," Kirby said.
