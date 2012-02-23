WASHINGTON Feb 23 Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd's hypotension drug Northera should be approved for use in the United States, a committee of independent experts recommended on Thursday.

The panel assembled by the Food and Drug Administration voted 7-4 for approval of the drug known generically as droxidopa, despite government warnings about whether the treatment is safe and effective for treating chronic illness. One committee member abstained and another did not cast a vote. (Reporting By David Morgan)