MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Feb 23 Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd's hypotension drug Northera should be approved for use in the United States, a committee of independent experts recommended on Thursday.
The panel assembled by the Food and Drug Administration voted 7-4 for approval of the drug known generically as droxidopa, despite government warnings about whether the treatment is safe and effective for treating chronic illness. One committee member abstained and another did not cast a vote. (Reporting By David Morgan)
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, California, on Saturday forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.