Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Dec 20 President Barack Obama said on Friday that the "basic structure" of his 2010 health care reforms are working, despite recurrent issues with the HealthCare.gov website and "messaging problems" with the law.
He told reporters at a news conference that last-minute exemptions from the law announced on Thursday provided an additional safety net for a small group of people, and said he took the blame for the poor rollout of his signature policy achievement.
"Since I'm in charge, we screwed it up," Obama said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)