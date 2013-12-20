WASHINGTON Dec 20 President Barack Obama said on Friday more than half a million Americans enrolled in health insurance plans under Obamacare using the HealthCare.gov website during the first three weeks of December.

That brings the total enrollments through state and federal marketplaces to more than 1 million people to date, based on rough estimates of updated state and federal data, senior administration officials said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chris Reese)