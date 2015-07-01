By Julia Edwards
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1 Fresh from another
Supreme Court validation of his landmark healthcare law,
President Barack Obama visited healthcare hub Nashville,
Tennessee on Wednesday to push state governments to expand the
Medicaid health program for the poor.
Obamacare, as the president's law is known, envisions a
major expansion of the program, but nearly half of all U.S.
states, mostly Republican-controlled, have rejected that part of
the law and opted out of a Medicaid expansion.
The Tennessee legislature voted against an expansion in
February and a total of 22 states have made such a stand.
Without expansion, 6.9 million low-income Americans will not
get Medicaid assistance, said the Kaiser Family Foundation.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling
to Nashville on Air Force One that Obama's visit was meant to
send a message to Tennessee and the other opt-out states.
"The hope is that we will put pressure on those individuals,
and it's been almost all Republicans, who have put political
interests ahead of the health of their citizens," Earnest said.
Nashville rode the 1990s healthcare boom to become a major
industry center, with 50-percent growth in clinical provider
jobs between 1995 and 2008, according to the Nashville Health
Care Council. The sector accounts for 250 businesses in
Nashville and more than $70 billion in revenue.
Shares in Nashville-based HCA, which accounts for 4
percent to 5 percent of all in-patient care in the United
States, rose 10.6 percent on the Supreme Court decision on
Thursday that upheld Obamacare's insurance premium tax subsidy
system.
HCA spokesman Ed Fishbough said the company was pleased with
the ruling and has backed efforts to expand Medicaid in
Tennessee.
Sheryl Skolnick, a hospital industry analyst for Mizuho
Securities, said hospitals welcome expanded Medicaid because it
covers the uninsured poor who often go to the hospital for
routine health ailments, increasing costs for everyone.
For the hospitals, "it is a burden. The hospital becomes the
insurer of last resort," said Skolnick.
But the conservative Beacon Center of Tennessee, one of the
loudest voices of opposition when the state considered
expansion, said Obama is selling a program that is "unaffordable
and immoral."
"While we thank the president for visiting our beautiful
capital city, giving a speech on bad policy and shaking a few
hands is not going to solve our healthcare problems here in
Tennessee," said spokesman Mark Cunningham.
