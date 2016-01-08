(Adds House to consider veto override Jan. 26, Pelosi and Ryan
WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. President Barack Obama on
Friday vetoed legislation passed by the Republican-controlled
U.S. Congress that would have dismantled his signature
healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.
"Republicans in the Congress have attempted to repeal or
undermine the Affordable Care Act over 50 times," Obama said in
a letter to lawmakers, notifying them of the veto.
The House of Representatives will consider whether to try to
override the veto on Jan. 26, officials said. However,
Republicans lack the two-thirds majority needed for an override.
Democrats were unhappy that the attempt at override would
not take place until later this month, "but the outcome will be
the same," House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a
statement. "House Democrats will sustain the president's veto
and defeat Republicans' latest attack on women's health."
The vetoed bill also would take funds away from Planned
Parenthood, another target of Republicans after undercover
videos showed officials of the women's healthcare provider
discussing use of fetus parts for research.
Republicans have been vowing to gut the Affordable Care Act,
also known as "Obamacare," since 2010, when the then
Democratic-majority Congress passed the landmark program
designed to provide healthcare for millions of uninsured
Americans.
The House has voted to dismantle Obamacare dozens of times,
but Republicans were unable to get a repeal measure through the
Senate until late last year, when they used a procedural
maneuver denying Democrats' ability to block the legislation.
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday that the
process showed Congress could in fact repeal Obamacare. Although
Obama's veto was no surprise, Ryan pledged to try again next
year when he and other Republicans hope to have a new Republican
president.
"We have now shown that there is a clear path to repealing
Obamacare ...," Ryan said in a statement. "So, next year, if
we're sending this bill to a Republican president, it will get
signed into law."
