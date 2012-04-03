WASHINGTON, April 3 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday he was not spending much time planning for
contingencies should the Supreme Court overturn his healthcare
overhaul because he had "enormous confidence" that the justices
will uphold it.
Obama, speaking to a conference of news executives, offered
the legal argument that the Supreme Court was unlikely to strike
down a law passed by Congress "on an economic issue like
healthcare that I think most people would clearly consider
commerce."
"I don't anticipate the court striking this down. I think
they take their responsibilities very seriously," he said.
