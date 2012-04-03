(Adds quotes and background)
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, April 3 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday he was not spending "a whole bunch of time" preparing
contingency plans should the Supreme Court overturn his
healthcare overhaul law because he is confident the justices
will uphold it.
Obama, a former constitutional law professor, also weighed
in with a legal argument, saying the high court was unlikely to
strike down a law passed by Congress "on an economic issue like
healthcare that I think most people would clearly consider
commerce."
It was the second straight day that Obama has applied
pressure in court of public opinion as the nine justices
deliberate the fate of the Affordable Care Act - the measure to
expand health insurance for millions of Americans that is
considered his signature domestic policy achievement.
Rejection of the law by the court, which heard heated
arguments in the case last week, could be a big blow to Obama
going into the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Obama took an opening shot at conservative justices on the
Supreme Court on Monday, warning that overturning his sweeping
healthcare law would be an act of "judicial activism" -
something Republicans say they abhor.
Speaking at a conference of news executives on Tuesday,
Obama acknowledged the Supreme Court is "the final say on our
constitution and our laws and all of us have to respect it."
"But it is precisely because of that extraordinary power
that the court has traditionally exercised significant restraint
and deference to our duly elected legislature, our Congress, and
so the burden is on those who would overturn a law like this."
"I have enormous confidence that in looking at this law ...
that the court is going to exercise its jurisprudence
carefully," Obama said. "As a consequence we are not spending a
whole bunch of time planning for contingencies."
Obama was responding to a question on what he would do if
the court overturned the individual mandate - the central
provision of the healthcare law - and how he would help the tens
of millions of Americans who would be affected.
Obama's aides have said they have not prepared contingency
plans if the measure fails.
"I don't anticipate the court striking this down. I think
they take their responsibilities very seriously," he said.
Insisting that he expected the court to abide by established
legal precedents, Obama said:
"We have not seen a court overturn a law that was passed by
Congress on an economic issue like healthcare that I think most
people would clearly consider commerce, a law like that has not
been overturned at least since ... the '30s, pre-New Deal."
The Supreme Court is looking at whether Congress exceeded
its power to regulate commerce in U.S. states with that mandate.
Pointed questioning by several conservative justices last week
suggested they may have doubts about the constitutionality of
the individual mandate.
