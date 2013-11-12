WASHINGTON Nov 12 White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday that he anticipates the first wave of enrollment data for Obamacare healthcare insurance programs to be released "later this week."

Carney told reporters he could not confirm reports on Monday that fewer than 50,000 people had enrolled so far, saying "there have been a variety of reports saying a variety of different things." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Will Dunham)