Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama blamed Republicans on Tuesday for contributing to the troubled rollout of his signature healthcare insurance plan, and said it will be hard to "rebrand" Obamacare after his administration fixes a website used to sign up for the program.
"We should have anticipated that that would create a rockier rollout," Obama told a Wall Street Journal conference.
"One of the problems we've had is one side of Capitol Hill is invested in failure," Obama said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)