WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. President Barack Obama will meet executives from leading technology companies like Google and Apple on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve the functioning of HealthCare.gov, the White House said.

A White House official said the meeting would cover capacity issues with HealthCare.gov, which has had a rocky rollout since its Oct. 1 introduction, and how government can better improve the site.

The meeting will include executives such as Apple's CEO Tim Cook, Twitter's Dick Costolo, Google's Eric Schmidt and Faceook's Sheryl Sandberg, among others.

The meeting will also include discussion of the national security and economic impact of the unauthorized intelligence disclosures made by former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden.