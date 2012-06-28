WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his
landmark healthcare reform law was a victory for the American
people, and he promised to implement it and improve upon it
going forward.
"The highest court in the land has now spoken. We will
continue to implement this law and we'll work together to
improve on it where we can," Obama said at the White House.
"What we won't do - what the country can't afford to do - is
re-fight the political battles of two years ago or go back to
the way things were. With today's announcement, it's time for us
to move forward."
