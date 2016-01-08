WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday vetoed legislation passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress that would have dismantled his signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act.

"Republicans in the Congress have attempted to repeal or undermine the Affordable Care Act over 50 times," Obama said in a letter to lawmakers, notifying them of the veto.

