UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday vetoed legislation passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress that would have dismantled his signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act.
"Republicans in the Congress have attempted to repeal or undermine the Affordable Care Act over 50 times," Obama said in a letter to lawmakers, notifying them of the veto.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February