WASHINGTON Nov 4 President Barack Obama told a small group of supporters on Monday that he wants to address federal procurement rules for information technology in the wake of a problematic launch of the website for his signature healthcare insurance program.

"There are a whole range of things that we're going to need to do once we get this fixed to talk about federal procurement when it comes to IT and how that's organized," Obama told an invitation-only group of activists, community organizers at donors at an Organizing for Action meeting.