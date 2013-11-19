WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama will meet with representatives from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners on Wednesday to discuss issues with the implementation of his signature healthcare insurance program, the White House said.

Many state commissioners have been hesitant to embrace Obama's fix to keep Americans from losing health plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act, saying they need to figure out how to resurrect canceled policies and whether to allow insurers to raise prices.

"We are looking forward to ongoing work with the state insurance commissioners to make sure that consumers across the country understand their options and rights under the health insurance law," a senior White House official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)