BRIEF-Copper One files court appeal against Mern's decision to suspend its riviere dore exploration claims
* Copper One files appeal with court of quebec against Mern's decision to suspend its valid riviere dore exploration claims
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Barack Obama will make remarks at 12:15 EDT (1615 GMT) about the Supreme Court's ruling to uphold key parts of his landmark healthcare reform law, the White House said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Copper One files appeal with court of quebec against Mern's decision to suspend its valid riviere dore exploration claims
* On february 15, 2017, Co and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor.