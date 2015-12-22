NEW YORK Dec 22 The U.S. government signed up 8.2 million people for health insurance through the HealthCare.gov website through Dec. 19, including 2.1 million people from the insurers' most sought-after demographic - those aged under 35, the top health official said on Tuesday.

That compares with the 6.4 million people who signed up or were automatically signed up at this time last year, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said during a conference call.

HealthCare.gov sells subsidized individual insurance in 37 states and Burwell said millions more had gained coverage through the state-based insurance exchanges that serve Washington D.C. and the remaining 13 states. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)