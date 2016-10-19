WASHINGTON Oct 19 The U.S. Health and Human Services Department esimates that one million more people will sign up for health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges for 2017 compared with 2016, a department official told reporters on Wednesday.

The department expects 2017 sign-ups of 13.8 million people versus 12.7 million for 2016. Average monthly enrollment in 2017 is estimated at 11.4 million people, up from 10.5 million people in 2016, the official said. (Reporting by Toni Clarke, writing by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)