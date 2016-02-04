NEW YORK Feb 4 About 12.7 million Americans
signed up for 2016 health insurance coverage through the
government insurance exchanges, surpassing expectations, U.S.
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on
Thursday.
Of those, about 4 million of them were newly insured while
about 5.6 million consumers were returning to the exchanges, she
told reporters over the phone. Enrollment closed on Jan. 31 for
2016.
About 2.7 million people aged 18 to 34 signed up for the
insurance, she said.
Customers who are younger tend to have fewer medical costs
and are considered an important factor in creating financial
stability for the private health insurers like Aetna Inc
and Anthem Inc that sell these plans.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)