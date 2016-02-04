NEW YORK Feb 4 About 12.7 million Americans signed up for 2016 health insurance coverage through the government insurance exchanges, surpassing expectations, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Thursday.

Of those, about 4 million of them were newly insured while about 5.6 million consumers were returning to the exchanges, she told reporters over the phone. Enrollment closed on Jan. 31 for 2016.

About 2.7 million people aged 18 to 34 signed up for the insurance, she said.

Customers who are younger tend to have fewer medical costs and are considered an important factor in creating financial stability for the private health insurers like Aetna Inc and Anthem Inc that sell these plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)