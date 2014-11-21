WASHINGTON Nov 21 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday sued over the implementation of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Washington against the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Treasury, challenges two actions taken by the administration while implementing the law, also known as Obamacare. (Reporting By Amanda Becker and Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Susan Heavey)