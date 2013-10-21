CLEVELAND Oct 21 An Ohio legislative panel on Monday voted in favor of the state expanding the Medicaid program for the poor, in a victory for President Barack Obama's signature federal health reform law.

The decision permits Governor John Kasich, a Republican who otherwise opposes the reform law known as the Affordable Care Act, to bypass the state's Republican-dominated legislature to expand Medicaid, a move strongly opposed by many Ohio conservatives.

