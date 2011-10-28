The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
*A growing number of companies tier health benefit costs
based on salary
*Of those that do this, one-fifth kept healthcare costs in
check
*Some companies offer ways for employees to "buy back"
benefits
Oct 28 Open enrollment for benefits ends today
at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and Jason Rothstein,
40, has just finished all the needed paperwork. Once again, his
health insurance premiums will go up - about 5 to 6 percent in
2012. And, as an employee with earnings in the $61,000 to
$76,000 range, he'll pay more for his insurance than colleagues
at a lower salary level.
Rothstein, who is single, says that UIC divides its
employees into five income divisions for benefits purposes.
Even though he's in the second-highest quintile, you won't hear
him complain about paying roughly $120 a year more for his Blue
Cross-Blue Shield HMO plan than employees at the bottom of the
ladder.
"I think it's entirely fair and appropriate," says
Rothstein, a project manager for UIC's Center for Public Health
Practice. "To me, it makes sense that people who can afford a
little bit more pay a little bit more."
That attitude squares with expert opinion: that in an age
of ever-soaring healthcare costs, higher wage earners must pull
more weight, lest their lower-earning colleagues face
precarious risks. UIC's five tiers begin at $30,200 and below
(where single-payer managed care plan is $47 monthly), and go
up to $75,901 and above (where the same premium is $59.50),
says university spokesman Thomas Hardy.
A survey of about 600 employers by the National Business
Group on Health (NBGH) and Towers Watson shows that 23 percent
of large- and mid-sized companies structure health benefit
premiums based on employee pay levels. About one in five
employers (22 percent) that kept healthcare costs at or below
national averages the last four years used this approach. By
contrast, only 10 percent of employers with the highest
healthcare increases structure premiums based on pay.
"It's not new, it's not illegal and I'm not surprised by
the numbers, given the significant cost of healthcare," says
Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation
and a former health policy adviser to members of Congress.
"It's a good, human thing to do; you want your employees to be
in the pool and you want the pool to be as large as possible.
That's what helps bring people in."
Linking premiums to pay isn't commonplace -- yet. "Creeping
up is the right phrase; it's not moving up quickly," says NBGH
president and CEO Helen Darling, whose association includes
more than 330 large U.S. employers. "It's directly related to
the extent healthcare costs are rising. There's no way to get
out of charging low-wage employees more as prices increase, but
you can't ask them to pay too much."
And paying more seems a given for almost everyone in the
workforce. Darling cites figures that show healthcare costs
rising by 7.6 percent in 2011. While the increase should only
hit 5.9 percent in 2012, benefit offerings will begin to
shrink, according to a Towers Watson survey of 368 midsize to
large companies.
What to do, then? Darling says some companies give workers
chances to "buy back" what they lose in higher premiums and
deductibles by participating in wellness programs. "If costs go
up $300, you can take some tests, or work with a [wellness]
coach, and earn back some of that money," she says.
Workers have a few options to minimize healthcare expenses.
For starters, spend more time deciding what insurance plan best
suits your budget and medical needs. Someone who rarely needs
medical care may want to opt for a high-deductible health plan,
which has lower premiums but a high deductible of at least
$1,200 in 2012 for a single person and $2,400 for a
family.
Ideally, set aside what you save in premiums in a Health
Savings Account, if one is available, because these pretax
dollars can grow and be used for future health care expenses.
In 2012, the maximum contributions to an HSA are $3,100 for an
individual and $6,250 for a family. Those 55 and older can
contribute an extra $1,000.
Another option is that you can take advantage of your
flexible spending account. These pre-tax dollars could be used
on certain out-of-pocket medical expenses but need to be used
by the end of a given calendar year. Limits exist on how much
an employee can contribute annually. At UIC, the flex account
limit is currently $5,000. But come Jan. 1, 2013, the maximum
contribution for a flexible spending account changes
universally to $2,500 under the federal Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act.
